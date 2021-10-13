 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Burgum petition calling for support of tax relief plan

  • 0

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking supporters to sign a petition endorsing his plan to use some of the state treasury’s bulging surpluses to offset income taxes, an unorthodox move that is perceived as an end-run on a Legislature that has signaled no appetite for the idea.

The second-term Republican governor, in an address at the state Capitol last month, recommended using a portion of the state’s hefty and better-than-forecast ending fund balance of $1.1 billion in the last two-year budget cycle to provide $207 million in income tax relief to residents. Burgum’s plan would provide a $500 income tax credit on returns for 2021 and 2022.

The plan was part of Burgum’s recommendations to legislators on how to spend some $1 billion in federal aid North Dakota received this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax relief idea — and the push to promote it through a petition — has drawn a skeptical response in the GOP-led Legislature, which controls state government spending.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said Wednesday that he hasn’t heard of a single lawmaker who supports the governor’s idea for tax relief.

People are also reading…

“There is no support to do that in the Legislature,” Wardner said.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the governor’s plan probably doesn’t go far enough.

“If we do pass income tax relief, it should be permanent and not temporary,” he said.

The petition “urging the Legislature to give working North Dakotans a tax break” was emailed by Burgum’s campaign this week and signed by him. Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki referred questions to the campaign, which issued a statement saying the “petition is a simple way for North Dakotans to show support for the governor’s proposal.”

Several longtime lawmakers and other state officials said Wednesday that they could not recall a governor using such a tactic to garner support for an initiative.

While Burgum touts a good relationship with the Legislature and bristles when asked about it, many at the state Capitol would call the association rocky at best, with major disagreements during his tenure over policy and spending decisions, even within his own party. Several lawmakers said they believed Burgum's petition maneuver widens the divide.

North Dakota’s Legislature has clobbered several attempts over the years to eliminate state income tax. The Legislature has raised income taxes in lean times, including during the 1980s when oil and crop prices nose-dived and left lawmakers scrambling for revenue.

North Dakota voters themselves have shown little will for cutting income taxes. They defeated a ballot measure in 2008 to slash individual income tax rates by 50%.

State tax commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said the Legislature has cut income tax rates a combined 50% since then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Aim to ease supply chain bottlenecks with LA port going 24/7

Aim to ease supply chain bottlenecks with LA port going 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Potter fans mark 20 years with wand workshop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News