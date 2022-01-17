Burgum postpones State of State speech because of laryngitis

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has postponed his State of the State address due to laryngitis, officials said Monday.

The speech was scheduled for Wednesday in Fargo. The governor's office said in a release that Burgum is “currently having challenges with his voice and does not want this to distract from the annual message.” The governor's regular test for COVID-19 came back negative on Monday, his office said.

A new date for the address has not set.

The governor delivered similar talks to the Legislature on two occasions last year, once in January and again in November for a five-day special session. Lawmakers do not meet for a regular session this year.

