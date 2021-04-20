Burgum signs bill modifying North Dakota's 'castle law'

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Tuesday that eases restrictions on citizens’ rights to use deadly force in self-defense and allows someone to use deadly force without retreating in certain circumstances.

The proposal to remove the so-called duty to retreat provision was the latest attempt by pro-gun conservative lawmakers to modify the state’s “castle law,” which allows a person to stand their ground and use whatever force necessary to protect themselves or their home.

“Over half of U.S. states have ‘stand your ground’ laws, and now ... so does North Dakota,” the Republican governor said in a statement “We’ll always protect our Second Amendment rights and our state’s constitutional right ‘to keep and bear arms for the defense of their person, family, property, and the state.’”

Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Ben Koppelman, of West Fargo, called the legislation “the most consequential gun law change in North Dakota for a long time.”

The new law “ensures someone will not have to run away prior to protecting themselves or their family,” he said.