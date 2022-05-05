Burgum: Use current agency budgets as starting point

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota agencies can use their present budgets as a starting point for drafting new two-year spending plans, and although agency heads should consider inefficiencies, they won't have to identify potential cuts, Gov. Doug Burgum said Thursday.

The Republican governor’s guidelines come with the state flush with cash from soaring oil prices and revenue far exceeding forecasts.

In remarks at a meeting of department administrators at the state Capitol, Burgum said agencies should take a conservative approach to budgeting. He signaled he intends to include a state employee pay raise in his next two-year budget recommendation, though he did not provide details on how much he will suggest to lawmakers, who may adopt an equal raise for themselves.

The guidelines will be used by North Dakota departments to write spending plans for the 2023-2025 budget cycle. Burgum will use the blueprints to draft his own spending plan for the Legislature, which lawmakers will get during their organizational session in December.

Burgum said his guidelines would not affect proposals for one-time projects, such as technological improvements. The former software executive said the state is “under-invested in digital infrastructure” that causes inefficiencies in state government.

He said there “is too much stuff in the state we’re still doing manually.”

State spending has expanded dramatically in recent years as revenue from oil production has fattened North Dakota’s coffers. The state’s current $17 billion two-year budget is its biggest ever and about $2.1 billion larger than the previous one.

The increase in the current budget largely reflects an additional $2 billion the state received in federal coronavirus aid.

State general fund revenues for the current budget cycle are running 13.1%, or more than $200 million ahead of forecast.

The state’s general fund is spent on an assortment of programs, including education and human services, and is financed mostly by state taxes on income, sales and energy.

Oil prices are a key contributor to the wealth of North Dakota, which is the No. 3 oil producer behind Texas and New Mexico. North Dakota budget officials estimate that every dollar in price that a barrel of oil increases or decreases has a more than $40 million impact on the state treasury annually.

Lawmakers last spring assumed oil prices would be $50 a barrel when they crafted the present two-year budget. North Dakota oil has been fetching about $100 a barrel in recent weeks.

