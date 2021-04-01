Burgum vetoes bill that would let lawmakers act earlier

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed a bill Thursday that would allow the Legislature to meet and act on legislation shortly before a session starts in January.

Burgum, a Republican, explained that that he thinks the bill is an attempt to circumvent the state constitution and “could have serious consequences" if it became law, including by allowing outgoing governors to sign legislation before new ones have the chance to consider it.

The bill received broad support in both Republican-led legislative chambers, with a 57-36 vote in the House and a 41-6 vote in the Senate. But it wasn't clear if it could get the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto, including at least 62 votes in the House. The leaders of both chambers, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, voted against it and said they would urge colleagues to sustain the veto, which was Burgum's first of the session.

“It does not make sense,” Wardner said of the bill. “We would be in session anyway in a few weeks and could take up any legislation then.”