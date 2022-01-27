Burlington mayor picks new police chief after 2-year search

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The mayor of Vermont's largest city has picked a permanent police chief, two years after the former chief resigned following a social media scandal.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Thursday that he has appointed Acting Chief Jon Murad to the position. The decision must be approved by the Burlington City Council.

Murad, born in Burlington and raised in Underhill, has served as acting chief since the summer of 2020 and before that as a deputy starting in October 2018, according to the mayor's office. Before joining the Burlington Police Department, he worked for the New York City Police Department as an officer, detective, sergeant, and assistant commissioner, the mayor’s office said. He earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard and later earned a master's degree from Harvard's Kennedy School.

“I know I have more to give to this wonderful city, and strive to make it safe and fair, everywhere for everyone," Murad said in a statement.

The mayor said the next police chief “will need to turn around troubling local crime trends, work to eliminate racial bias and racial disparities from policing and law enforcement, and stabilize and rebuild our department." He said Murad has already shown he's up to the challenge.

Former Chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in December 2019 the disclosure that he used an anonymous social media account to heckle a resident who had been critical of him and the police department.

Jennifer Morrison took over as interim chief in January 2020 but resigned eight months later, citing her husband's health issues and actions of the City Council. At the time, she called the council’s decision to reduce the police force by 30% “unconscionable.”

Weinberger paused the search for a new chief in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed it in August 2021, then suspended it in November after officials said they received too few qualified applications.

Weinberger asked the City Council to hire a search firm, increase the chief’s pay and give the chief disciplinary power. Last month, the City Council voted to start a new search but did not satisfy all of the mayor’s requests.

Murad said Tuesday that several more officers plan to leave the force next week, bringing the number of active officers down to 60 after their departure, myNBC5 reported. The City Council last fall voted to increase the size of the department to 79 officers after putting a cap on the number of officers the previous year.

