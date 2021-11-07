 Skip to main content
AP

Burlington suspends search for new police chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington is suspending its search for a new police chief after officials said they received too few qualified applications.

WPTZ-TV reports Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the move on Friday. Weinberger said he will recommend changes to the selection process to encourage more applicants.

Twenty one people have applied for the job since it was last advertised last month. Of those, none were women and only two met the minimum requirements for the job.

Weinberger said the city may want to raise the chief’s salary to make it competitive with other cities of similar size, and should also consider using a search firm to find qualified applicants. WPTZ reports the position's current salary range is $119,000 to $132,000.

Former Chief Brandon del Pozo resigned in 2019 over his use of a fake social media account to heckle a critic. His successor, Jan Wright, also used a fake Facebook account to engage citizens about police policy and later resigned.

The department is now led by acting Chief Jon Murad, who has said he has applied to take the job permantly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

