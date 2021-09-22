Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe

Bush spokesperson Freddy Ford said in a statement that the former president “has historically helped a few key candidates and friends each cycle, so this one shouldn’t come as any surprise."

"President Bush is impressed by Liz Cheney’s strength and vision, and he’s proud to support her,” he added.

Trump on Wednesday evening fired back in a statement that cast Bush as a “Republican in name only," despite his lengthy leadership of the party, and labeled Cheney “warmongering" and “so bad for Wyoming."

Cheney’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday on the significance of the fundraiser. Bush aides did not comment on any possible plans to campaign on the congresswoman's behalf.

While Bush has generally kept a low profile since leaving office in 2009, he delivered a pointed speech earlier this month on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in which he warned of the country's growing internal division and a “violence that gathers within.”