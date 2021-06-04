Business compliance with plastic bag ban upsets lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware are complaining that grocery stores and other retailers are exploiting a “loophole” in a new law prohibiting the use of certain plastic bags when the businesses are actually doing exactly what the law requires.

Under a law that took effect Jan. 1, store owners are prohibited from providing thin “single-use” plastic bags at the checkout counter. Customers must now use paper bags or thicker, “reusable” plastic bags, or bring their own bags with them.

The law, similar to those passed in a handful of other states, defines a reusable bag as one that is made of fabric or plastic, is designed to be used at least 125 times, has a volume capacity of at least 4 gallons (15 liters), does not contain any toxic material, and is machine washable or made of material that can be cleaned and disinfected.

The law further mandates that reusable plastic bags be at least 2.25 mils thick and capable of carrying 22 pounds (10 kilograms) over a distance of more than 175 feet (53 meters) for at least 125 uses.