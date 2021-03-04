Business groups urge Michigan governor to let offices reopen

The groups have formed a coalition, Reopen Michigan Safely, to press for a full reopening of all businesses. It said a pressing issue is the April 14 expiration of MIOSHA's COVID-19 workplace safety order, which the Whitmer administration is empowered to extend for an additional six months.

“There are many, many things that can be done productively virtually. There are frankly many things that frankly cannot be done productively virtually. What we're asking for here is — let our businesses and their employees work together on what the right approach is in each community and for each business,” said Warren Call, president and CEO of Traverse Connect.

Starting Friday, restaurants and bars, now limited to 25% capacity inside, will have a 50% restriction — up to a maximum of 100 people. A 10 p.m. curfew will shift to 11 p.m. Stores will have a 50% capacity limit, up from 25%. Venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and banquet halls will also be able to have more people — up to 300 patrons within any distinct space inside or 1,000 outside.

