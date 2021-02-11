Business leaders criticize 'heavy-handed' Indianapolis bills

“We want Indianapolis to be successful, there are differences of opinion on some issues, but we need to be and want to be a good partner,” Bray said.

Those signing the letter included executives of Eli Lilly, Cummins, Allison Transmission, Anthem and Salesforce and civic leaders such as former Republican Lt. Gov. John Mutz.

“Efforts at the Statehouse to stifle local priorities — in public safety, transit, housing and more — will stall growth by diminishing the contributions of residents who feel isolated from jobs, unsafe in their neighborhoods, limited by housing and transportation options,” the letter said.

———

This story has been corrected to show the spelling of company name is Cummins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0