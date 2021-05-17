Business leaders oppose House-passed cuts to UM, Wayne St.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business leaders on Monday protested House-passed cuts in funding to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and Wayne State University, saying the research schools are key to the state's economic competitiveness.

The Republican-controlled House last week approved a higher education plan that would keep overall operations aid at roughly $1.5 billion but revise how it is split among 15 state universities.

The Ann Arbor school would see a 12%, or $39.5 million, reduction. Wayne State's funding would drop by 4%, or $8.2 million. Funding would rise 10% for seven universities, including Central, Eastern and Grand Valley. Michigan State — the state's third research university — and Western would get a 1% increase, while aid would remain flat for the three Upper Peninsula schools: Michigan Tech, Northern and Lake Superior State.

Mike Jandernoa, chairman of the private equity firm 42 North Partners, said all universities should get more funding in the next fiscal year, adding that gaps in aid between the older research schools and newer universities such as Grand Valley and Oakland should be addressed. He noted an influx of federal COVID-19 funds.