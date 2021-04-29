Businesses pull out of Georgia due to new voting laws

Corporations are pulling out of Georgia in response to the state's new voting laws, which have hit the headlines. Is this move by businesses justified in Georgia? Will this criticism have any impact on Georgia lawmakers? Are the new Georgia laws really so bad?
To read more select an article below by click or tap, then use your browser's back button to return to read more.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.