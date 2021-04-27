 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Businessman Charles Herbster launches Nebraska governor bid
0 comments
AP

Businessman Charles Herbster launches Nebraska governor bid

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican agribusiness owner Charles Herbster officially launched his campaign for Nebraska governor.

Herbster, of Falls City, emphasized his agricultural roots and his ties to former President Donald Trump during his formal announcement Monday in Fremont. Herbster is the owner of Herbster Angus Farms in Falls City and the owner and CEO of Conklin Company, based in Kansas City, Missouri. He also worked as an agriculture adviser to Trump.

"We are going to fight for the best Nebraska we’ve ever had tax-wise, education-wise, immigration and all the things that are important to us,” Herbster said in his announcement.

Herbster joins a GOP gubernatorial field that includes University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, a hog producer from Columbus. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, has also announced his intentions to enter the race. The candidates are vying to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who will leave office because of term limits in January 2023.

Herbster already selected a running mate, Theresa Thibodeau, a former Nebraska state senator and chairwoman of the Douglas County Republican Party.

Herbster attended a rally of Trump supporters in Washington on Jan. 6 shortly before some stormed the U.S. Capitol, but left before the insurrection.

The Nebraska Democratic Party blasted Herbster in a statement, comparing him to Ricketts, a multimillionaire who aligned himself with Trump.

“Nebraska does not need another right-wing millionaire in the governor's mansion who is out of touch with hardworking Nebraskans,” said Jane Kleeb, the party's chairwoman.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News