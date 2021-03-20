Buttigieg campaign manager picked to lead Indiana Democrats

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The manager of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s surprising 2020 presidential campaign now faces the daunting task of rebuilding the Indiana Democratic Party.

Members of the state party’s central committee voted Saturday to elect Mike Schmuhl as the new Indiana Democratic chairman — handing him the reins of an organization that’s lost every statewide election since 2014 and has little influence in much of the state.

Schmuhl was Buttigieg’s mayoral chief of staff and campaign manager before Buttigieg launched his longshot presidential bid in 2019. Buttigieg outperformed expectations, ultimately raising some $100 million as he jumped for a time to the front of the Democratic field, finishing the Iowa caucuses in a virtual tie with Sen. Bernie Sanders and then narrowly losing to Sanders in the New Hampshire primary.

Schmuhl said in a statement that Indiana Democrats "are ready for a fresh vision supported by strategic planning, long-term investment, grassroots organizing, and a clear message that offers all Hoosiers a better life, regardless of where they live.”