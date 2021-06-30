Buttigieg doles out transport grants with eye toward climate

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doled out $905 million in infrastructure grants Wednesday, including to repair a cracking bridge in Seattle during a crippling heat wave and to expand ports in Iowa and Georgia to help reduce the number of greenhouse gas-emitting trucks on the roads.

The money for 24 projects in 18 states is part of a Biden administration shift of federal awards to promote climate-friendly policies and racial equity.

Federal aid will also go to California to reduce traffic fatalities in south Los Angeles and to Maine for bridge repair.

“These timely investments in our infrastructure will create jobs and support regional economies, while helping to spur innovation, confront climate change, and address inequities across the country,” Buttigieg said.

The money awarded Wednesday under the department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program offers a glimpse into how the administration hopes to steer federal transportation dollars in the months ahead.

President Joe Biden is currently making his pitch for billions in new infrastructure spending to fix crumbling roads and bridges, though the outcome remains uncertain in Congress.