BYU students back LGBTQ community, 1 year after code change

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Students at Brigham Young University wore rainbow colors this week in support of the LGBTQ campus community, a year after the school said what it characterized as “same-sex romantic behavior” was prohibited and would lead to discipline under school code.

“Color The Campus” organizer Bradley Talbot said even though it was a year ago, LGBTQ students on the northern Utah private campus continue to face challenges, KUTV-TV reported.

“It needs to be addressed and it still hasn’t,” he said.

Last February, BYU deleted the words “homosexual behavior” from the school's honor code, causing confusion among LGBTQ students over what is and what is not allowed.

The code prohibited sexual activity outside of marriage, but same-sex couples publicly lauded the code change and shared pictures of themselves holding hands and kissing their partners.

Church leaders a month later clarified the change in a statement saying any “same-sex romance” was a violation of the school's honor code.