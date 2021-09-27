CAIR, advocate groups sue GOP's legislative maps in Ohio

In addition to Talley, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit include five individual voters, as well as the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio, Ohio Organizing Collaborative and the Ohio Environmental Council. The plaintiffs are represented by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's School of Law and law firm Reed Smith.

The complaint asserts the new maps would maintain the GOP veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the Ohio Legislature, in contradiction with the Republicans’ share of the vote in statewide and federal elections over the past decade of 54 percent.

“Ohio’s general assembly should fully represent Ohio’s Black and brown communities, not serve as a power trip for one political party,” Jeniece Brock, policy and advocacy director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, said in a statement Monday. “We need a representative and responsive government that hears our communities’ voices on everything from healthcare costs, to student debt, to police accountability."

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, who led the Republican map-making effort, has defended the maps as fair and constitutionally compliant — criticizing Democrats and special interest groups for thwarting a bipartisan deal.