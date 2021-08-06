Califonria to offer vaccine incentive to Medicaid population

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives on Friday, offering up to $50 apiece to more than 11 million people in the state who get their health insurance through Medicaid.

The money is part of a new $350 million plan to get more of the state's Medicaid population vaccinated as the state is seeing a surge of new cases attributed to the delta variant, a more contagious and dangerous version of the coronavirus. Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes.

Many states have used tax dollars to entice people to get the coronavirus vaccine. States like Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio offered up to $1 million in a lottery-style drawing among those who had received the vaccine.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration doled out $116.5 million in incentives earlier this year, including $1.5 million each for 10 people and $50,000 payments for another 30 who had received the vaccine. The state is handing out $50 gift cards to grocery stores to people who got vaccinated between May 27 and July 18, plus free tickets to Six Flags theme parks.