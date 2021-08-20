California adding jobs, but unemployment claims remain high

“People are behaving differently based on new information, and that's going to affect the labor market,” said Sylvia Allegretto, a labor economist and co-chair of the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics at the University of California-Berkeley.

California's unemployment rate stayed at 7.6% in July, the second highest in the nation tied with New Mexico and New York. But the rate likely did not change because another 56,600 people joined the workforce in July, a good sign meaning more people are looking for work. Allegretto said the rate of people quitting their jobs is higher, which you normally don't see in a recession.

“Because so many jobs are coming online at once, a lot of people are quitting jobs they had to say, ‘Hey, I can find a better deal,’” Allegretto said. “I'm not surprised by any of this, and I don't think anything is too worrisome at this point, when you put it into context with what's happening.”

Up to 2 million people could lose their unemployment benefits next month when extended federal benefits are set to expire. President Joe Biden on Thursday said some states could use federal coronavirus relief money to extend benefits on their own.