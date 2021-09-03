California advances bill to strip badges from bad officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill advanced by California lawmakers on Friday, a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.

California remains one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers despite nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that have driven reform efforts.

The state Assembly on a 46-18 vote approved what has become the marquee criminal justice reform measure of this legislative session, sending a softened version back to the Senate for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns for the year on September 10.

“This is not an anti-police bill. This is an accountability bill. Without any accountability, we lose the integrity of the badge, and the bond with the community is broken,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Akilah Weber, who carried the bill in the Assembly.

The amended bill, she said, "affords ample due process for officers, provides necessary community representation, and ensures that good officers are not decertified.”

Law enforcement organizations and those who opposed the bill agreed that the state needs a way of removing bad officers.