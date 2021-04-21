California AG nominee promises action on police misconduct

And lawmakers in both chambers pressed Bonta on how he would eliminate a lingering backlog in the state's unique program that seizes firearms from people who bought them legally but are no longer allowed to own them because of a criminal conviction or mental illness.

“We’ve got some challenges,” Bonta said, but “I want to do better.”

He said he wants to work with lawmakers to fill vacancies among special agents who enforce the law and upgrade technology that's ”a little clunky” and requires that information be manually entered.

He called rampant gun violence “America's disease.” But he said under questioning by Republican lawmakers that he takes no issue with gun owners' constitutional rights.

“I believe in commonsense gun safety policies,” he said. "My focus is on those who will do harm.”

The gun-seizure backlog plagued both Becerra and his predecessor, now U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris. The office itself has long been a stepping-stone to higher office, including for Harris' predecessor — former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Becerra spent much of his tenure aggressively fighting the Republican Trump administration, but lawmakers said Bonta's role is likely to change with a largely cooperative relationship with the Democratic Biden administration.

