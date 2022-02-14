 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California AG, others to help with new SF investigation pact

  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department this week will start renegotiating an agreement to cooperate on investigations involving police officers with the help of the state Attorney General and San Francisco's mayor and city attorney, officials said Monday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said in a joint statement their offices will get involved to make sure the two agencies reach an agreement that addresses compliance, accountability and mutual expectations.

Such an agreement “is an important tool for advancing transparency and accountability, which are cornerstones in ensuring effective policing and fortification of trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Bonta, Breed and Chiu said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a Feb. 2 letter to District Attorney Chesa Boudin that he was terminating the agreement to cooperate in DA's investigations of police shootings, in-custody deaths, and uses of force resulting in serious bodily injury because of concerns over the office’s impartiality.

People are also reading…

Scott cited court testimony by an investigator with the DA’s office who said she felt pressured to sign an affidavit against an officer on trial that left out evidence that could have possibly helped the officer.

Boudin denies violating the agreement. Rachel Marshall, a spokesperson for Boudin’s office, said the agreement has room for improvement and that the DA's office remains committed to prosecuting unlawful use of force.

We are hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that preserves our ability to conduct independent investigations of police use of force," she said.

The memorandum of understanding was first reached between Scott and Boudin’s predecessor in 2019 and was renewed last year for another two years. The purpose of the agreement was to give the DA’s office the lead in criminal investigations of police and give the public confidence in decisions to charge officers.

Scott in a statement praised Bonta, Breed and Chiu's involvement in the efforts to reach a new cooperation agreement with the DA's office.

“Accountability and transparency must be mutually honored by both parties in agreements such as these,” Scott said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honduras families flee as criminal gangs seek to recruit children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News