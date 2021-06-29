California AG's wife among those seeking his Assembly seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Voters in the San Francisco Bay Area may keep it all in the family when they vote for a successor Tuesday to replace Attorney General Rob Bonta in the state Assembly.

Bonta left the Legislature in April after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill the state's top law enforcement post. His wife, Mia Bonta, is among the frontrunners for his old 18th Assembly District seat.

Eight candidates are vying to replace him, including six Democrats in the Alameda County district where 66% of voters are registered with that party. Republican Stephen Slauson and Joel Britton, no party preference, also are running.

Aside from Bonta, Democrats James Aguilar, Victor Aguilar, Eugene Canson, Janani Ramachandran and Malia Vella are seeking to represent the area that includes the cities of Alameda, San Leandro and most of Oakland.

If no candidate wins more than half the vote, a special runoff election will be August 31 with the top two vote-getters, regardless of their party affiliation.