California AG's wife leads in race for his old Assembly seat

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The wife of California Attorney General Rob Bonta was leading in early returns Tuesday night as she sought his old San Francisco Bay Area legislative seat in a special election against a fellow Democrat.

After polls closed, Mia Bonta had just over 55% of the vote, compared to about 45% for her opponent, Janani Ramachandran, with about 46,000 votes counted.

Mia Bonta is backed by a powerful coalition of political, business and union leaders that Ramachandran says makes her beholden to special interests.

Bonta had 38% of the vote in the June primary, well short of the majority she needed to win outright and avoid a runoff with Ramachandran, who finished second with 25%. Under California's election system the top two vote-getters move on the general election regardless of their party affiliation.

Two-thirds of voters in the 18th Assembly District are registered Democrats. Rob Bonta won with 87% support in each of his last four elections. He left the Legislature in April after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill the state’s top law enforcement post.