California aims to restrict using rubber bullets at protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would restrict the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants during protests under legislation advanced Thursday in the wake of last year’s widespread public demonstrations over racial injustice. A similar bill died last year.

The bill would set statewide standards for using the weapons that advocates say sometimes harmed peaceful protesters. Police say they are needed to prevent violence and are often better than the alternatives.

“This is just more of the assault on law enforcement, taking the handcuffs off criminal offenders and putting them on our law enforcement professionals,” objected Republican Sen. Jim Nielsen, who previously headed the state parole board.

“I would say there have been serious injuries. In fact many people have lost an eye due to these projectiles,” responded Democratic Sen. Lena Gonzalez, who carried the bill in the Senate.

The bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez would bar law enforcement agencies from using kinetic projectiles, chemical agents or tear gas to break up peaceful demonstration, and prohibit police from aiming rubber bullets, beanbags and foam rounds at anyone’s head, neck or other vital areas.