California allows vaccinations for everyone age 16 and up

“The people who wanted to get vaccinated, the people who were clamoring to get vaccinated, got vaccinated,” Osur said. “Every week we have thousands of appointments that are going unfilled.” The county has launched a survey to try to find out why, he said.

In Fresno, where only about half of available vaccination slots are being filled, Fresno County Division Health Manager Joe Prado said “the demand isn’t there and so supply is no longer an issue really."

Fresno County health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Thursday they are considering using some incentives that other counties have implemented to get people vaccinated, including free lunches or coupons.

“This would be just an extra incentive, just to convince them to spend a little bit of time with us to get their vaccine,” he said.

Public health officials have been working to overcome barriers to accessing the vaccine in underserved communities and addressing vaccine hesitancy.

Newsom said the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine affects only 4% of California’s vaccine supplies, with most residents receiving two-dose vaccine regimens from Pfizer and Moderna. But some community members have raised concerns about the effect it could have on the public’s overall willingness to get the shot.