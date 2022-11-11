 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023

  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024.

Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on June 30, turning it over to Robert Rivas, a Democrat from California's Central Coast — the region along the Pacific Ocean between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I will continue working for the Californians who need it most, and keep putting power in the hands of my members, especially those who are underrepresented,” Rendon, a Democrat, said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Assemblymember Rivas in anticipation of a smooth transition in 2023.”

The Assembly speaker wields immense power in California, acting as the 80-member chamber's chief negotiator with the governor and the president of the state Senate on major legislation and the state's $300 billion operating budget.

People are also reading…

Rivas is the grandson of Mexican immigrants. He said his grandfather was a migrant farmworker who stood with Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers to advocate for worker rights.

Rivas’ biography on his official website says he struggled to overcome a severe stutter as a child “that rendered him almost speechless.” He was first elected to the Legislature in 2018. His district includes San Benito County and parts of Monterey, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.

In the Assembly, Rivas has been chair of the Agriculture Committee and worked to pass coronavirus protections and more housing opportunities for farmworkers.

“As the grandson of immigrant farmworkers, I hope to ensure the door of opportunity that was available to my family remains open for future generations,” Rivas said.

Rendon and Rivas have few policy differences, so the change is not likely to alter the priorities of the Assembly. Democrats control so many seats that they can pass bills without the need of Republican votes.

But the announcement ends a messy power struggle that has divided Democratic lawmakers since the summer, when Rivas first approached Rendon about taking over the top job. Rendon resisted, sparking a leadership fight that carried over into the November elections.

Rivas and Rendon campaigned for Democratic candidates in an attempt to secure enough support to win the job. Thursday — two days after the election — newly elected Assembly Democrats met for the first time to elect their officers.

After hours of meeting in private, lawmakers emerged to announce that Rendon would remain speaker through next summer, allowing him to lead one more budget cycle and a likely special session focused on gas prices.

The caucus named Rivas “speaker designee.”

“I would like to thank Speaker Rendon and my colleagues, and I am humbled by this opportunity,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for a safe harbor from three  other ships carrying another 900 people in nearby waters.   Italy’s new far-right-led government has closed its ports to rescue ship run by non-governmental organizations and insists that it is the countries whose flag the ships fly that must take on the migrants. But it allowed the Humanity 1 access to port to disembark minors and people needing medical attention.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

113th Cav., 1st Squad. executive officer delivers annual Woodbury County Veterans Day address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News