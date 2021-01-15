California bill would ban intersex surgery for young kids

Wiener called the proposal “an important civil rights bill.”

“We're not trying to remove the doctor or the parent from the decision, we're trying to add in the child whose life is going to be permanently changed, irreversibly changed by this surgery,” Wiener said. “Wait until the kid is 6. This gives parents plenty of time to learn about the issue, to get educated about it, to think about it, and a 6-year-old is able to provide input to tell the parent what they think.”

Zieselman said they chose the age of 6 “not because we think it's a magic age,” but because it reflects what is becoming the standard practice of care in the transgender community. She said it's difficult to track how common intersex traits are because no one is required to track the information. She said about 1.7% of people are born with intersex traits, citing an estimate by Dr. Anne Fausto-Sterling, a professor at Brown University who reviewed more than four decades of medical literature.