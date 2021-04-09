California bill would remove youth from career criminal law

“I expect there will be a wide range of opinions among the DAs on that bill. It’s obviously a provocative and intriguing proposal,” Morse said, in part because of the argument that state law treats juveniles differently than adults.

“It makes absolutely no sense that a kid who can’t go to prom would have an action at that point ... that could be used down the line to count as a third strike," said Democratic Assemblyman Miguel Santiago of Los Angeles, who is carrying the bill.

His proposed legislation would allow those who were previously issued a strike in juvenile court to have it vacated and to seek resentencing if they are currently incarcerated.

Michele Hanisee, a deputy district attorney and president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County that also has sparred with Gascón, said through a spokesman that she couldn't comment because the union's board has not taken a position on the bill.