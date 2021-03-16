California bills would take badges from misbehaving officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would start licensing law enforcement officers, create a way to end their careers for misbehavior including racial bias, and make it easier to sue them for monetary damages under an expanded version of legislation that died at the end of last year’s legislative session, supporters said Tuesday.

California is one of just four states without a way to decertify police officers, alongside Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

“These are officers who have abused their authority and violated the public trust, and we all agree they must be held accountable," said state Sen. Steven Bradford, who is carrying the most sweeping of several decertification proposals. “We (in California) claim to be a leader in all things — we shouldn’t be an outlier when it comes to police reform.”

The bill by Bradford, who heads the Senate Public Safety Committee, would require the state’s Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to issue each officer a proof of eligibility or basic certificate. Currently, the state licenses more than 200 professions and trades including doctors, lawyers, and contractors, but not law enforcement officers.