California budget boosts health care for older immigrants

Advocates have pushed for years to make all low-income immigrants eligible for Medicaid. But the Newsom administration has balked at the cost — an estimated $2.4 billion per year according to one legislative analysis — opting instead for an incremental approach.

Still, the inclusion of benefits for immigrants 50 and older was a victory for some health care advocates, whose efforts were stymied last year because of a projected budget deficit caused by the pandemic.

“I gave my whole life to growing vegetables and fruits in the Coachella Valley. I am already old and I can no longer work in the fields. It is time for California to think about the health of people like me who have given everything, without receiving anything,” said Josefa Barragán, a member of TODEC, an advocacy group providing services for immigrants in California's Inland Empire and Coachella Valley.

The budget proposal also makes more older people eligible for Medicaid by eliminating the “asset test.” In general, low-income people are eligible for Medicaid. But for people 65 and older, it's not enough that they have low incomes. They must also not have assets that exceed $2,000 per month for individuals and $3,000 per month for couples.