California budget looks back to a time before pandemic

The plan also sets aside $25 billion in reserves, the most ever, according to state Sen. Nancy Skinner, a Democrat from Berkeley and chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

“In the wake of a 15-month pandemic that inflicted much pain and suffering on so many, California is building back boldly,” Skinner said.

Democrats in charge of the state Legislature would have spent even more money over time, but Gov. Gavin Newsom — who will face a recall election later this year — convinced them to adopt a more cautious approach that relies more on one-time spending instead of multi-year commitments.

That means the state won't spend $200 million this year to hire more people in local public health departments in the aftermath of the pandemic. Instead, the Newsom administration committed to spend $300 million next year. The Newsom administration said the money wasn't needed this year, in part, because the federal government is giving California $1.8 billion for public health, with most of that going for vaccines and coronavirus testing.