California changes course on schools enforcing mask mandate

Troy Flint, spokesman for the California School Boards Association, said the updated rule "is a huge difference in terms of how districts would operate and how the public is going to receive this guidance.”

The rules could also force districts into some tough decisions. All California schools are required to resume in-person instruction when the school year starts. But a new law Newsom signed last week requires districts to let students complete their work at home if their parents or guardians say coming to school puts their health at risk.

The new rules requiring masks in public schools also says districts must let students complete their work at home if officials decide to bar them from school for refusing to wear masks.

“If you have a district that chooses to take a harder line on masking and a subset of parents that doesn't want to comply, the school is obligated to provide independent study in a really robust way that asks more of the district than has been done in the past,” Flint said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said teachers and students who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks indoors but recommended that students and staff stay at least 3 feet (1 meter) apart to reduce the spread of a disease that is primarily transmitted through the air.