California cheerleaders score win against state ban

Cheerleading coaches across the state called it confusing and unfair, and kicked off a campaign asking parents to email public officials, sign online petitions and complain to the state department of health.

“I blasted out emails to every person I could," said Gomez, whose daughter attends Capuchino High School in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. Her daughter had only just returned to cheer at her first football game last week, when competition started up again.

“They couldn’t cheer out loud, so the girls had to record their cheers and then play it on a speaker, and they danced to the cheers instead of yelling,” Gomez said. “They were doing everything the state asked.”

Then came the ban, which was additionally puzzling and insulting because it lumped cheerleading together with drumming and band as a “support group” even though it was officially declared a sport in California in 2016.

Until last month, nearly all interscholastic, club and community league sports in California had been on hold since the pandemic began last March.