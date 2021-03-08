California could create new hotline for mental health calls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would take a step toward having counselors rather than police respond to people experiencing mental health crises under a bill backed Monday by gun-violence prevention groups.

Callers who dial or text 9-8-8 would be connected with counselors and could be assisted by mobile crisis support teams staffed with mental health professionals.

Backers say it's a better option than calling 9-1-1, where police are often the first responders and advocates say the situation too often rapidly turns violent. Those who still call the emergency line but report a mental health crisis would be transferred to 9-8-8 and dispatchers for both lines would be able to decide if police, fire or medical responders are needed.

“This bill can save lives that we are losing to suicide and shootings by police,” said Krystal LoPilato, volunteer leader with California Moms Demand Action.

California's 9-8-8 bill is the state effort to create 988 hotlines by July 2022 under new new rules from the Federal Communications Commission and Congress. It would be funded through a surcharge on phone lines similar to 911. Counties would separately have to provide the crisis services and mobile crisis teams.