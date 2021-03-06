California counties don't want Blue Shield's vaccine program

Last week, San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors requested looking into opting out of what they called a “tremendous bureaucratic system” that would be implemented under Blue Shield.

In a March 2 letter to Newsom, leaders of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked to exempted from Blue Shield's oversight, saying the insurer's officials “have not demonstrated they have adequate understanding of the unique needs and features of Los Angeles County, its diverse population, and where our residents go for health care.”

Ventura County made a similar request, but state and Blue Shield officials said opting out was not allowed, said Barry Zimmerman, chief deputy director for the county’s Health Care Agency.

Blue Shield officials told the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee on Friday that contracts with counties were being finalized, although no timeline was provided. It’s unclear how a potential impasse with counties would affect vaccine distribution in those areas.

One of the counties' main concern is a requirement in the Blue Shield contract that all vaccine providers use the state’s vaccine sign-up system, called My Turn. County officials have complained that the the system is riddled with flaws, some of which prevented counties from reserving appointments for targeted populations.