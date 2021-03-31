California counties ease restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

Lucy Dunn, chief executive officer of the Orange County Business Council, attributed the changes to people following public health guidelines.

“I’m thrilled," she told the Register. “Folks have taken the vaccinations seriously, good health protocols seriously — our numbers are reflective of that.”

However L.A. County, with about 10 million residents, was taking a more cautious approach and won't loosen its restrictions until next Monday. That allows a three-week gap to ensure that the number of COVID-19 cases doesn't rise in the wake of a previous relaxation of some rules on March 15 and given the mix of new virus variants, public health officials announced.

“Remember, this still is a virus that has a very long incubation period, so this week becomes critical,” public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

At the peak of a winter surge, the county saw well over 10,000 new cases and more than 200 deaths a day but infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been dropping. On Tuesday, the average daily rate of new infections was below 400 — a 50% decrease from the end of February.