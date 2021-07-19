California court upends part of law to protect gay seniors

“The pronoun provision at issue here tests the limits of the government’s authority to restrict pure speech that, while potentially offensive or harassing to the listener, does not necessarily create a hostile environment," she wrote, adding italics to “potentially” and “necessarily.”

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener, who carried the law, said deliberately using the wrong name or pronoun is “straight up harassment” and “erases an individual’s fundamental humanity.”

Rick Chavez Zbur, executive director of Equality California, which bills itself as the nation's largest statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, said using the wrong name and pronoun is “a hateful act that denies someone their dignity and truth” and can cause depression and even suicides.

Both said they will fight the ruling, without being specific on what that would mean.

That is a decision for the state attorney general’s office, which defended the law in court, said Equality California spokesman Joshua Stickney.

The attorney general's office said it is reviewing the decision and considering its next steps.