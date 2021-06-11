California debates public health spending as virus recedes

“That decision, which the Legislature approved, took these costs off of the counties' books,” Palmer said.

California has 61 local public health departments scattered across the state, employing hundreds of doctors and nurses whose job is to think about what makes people sick and how to keep that from happening.

These people battle viruses like Ebola and Zika, while working to contain small outbreaks of measles and other infectious diseases. That includes sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis, and even the plague — an ancient disease that once killed a third of the population of Europe during the Middle Ages that, nevertheless, popped up in an isolated case last year in South Lake Tahoe.

Their work is often so far removed from the public consciousness that they don't register in the public policy debates at the state capital. That changed last year, as terms such as “contact tracing” and “morbidity” entered the vernacular, changing the way people think and talk about public health.

Before the pandemic, Alameda County had just seven people whose job was “contact tracing,” or investigating how and where people contracted a dangerous disease so they can attempt to isolate it and keep it from spreading. That job became critical during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.