California eases virus work rules, has vaccine record plan

However, what constitutes proof of vaccination has also prompted confusion: will only paper cards do, or can photos of the cards or digital confirmations do?

California already has a confidential public health database on the tens of millions of people who've been vaccinated. Earlier this week, Newsom said the state was working on a way for people to show that they have been vaccinated without having to carry their paper card.

Details were expected to be released Friday by the state public health and technology departments.

About two dozen states have banned state-required vaccine passports and some, including Texas, also barred businesses from requiring vaccinations.

But Newsom on Monday noted that the electronic verification system isn't mandatory.

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement,” Newsom said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how California’s effectively voluntary program would prove to employers trying to verify the vaccination status of workers and customers.

Under the rule changes, employers also have the right to require everyone to remain masked — vaccinated or not. And vaccinated employees will still be able to wear masks if they choose without facing retaliation.