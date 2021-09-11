California election's chief says recall election is secure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Secretary of State said Friday she won't require a more rigorous audit of next week's recall election results that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, saying concerns about the security of the state's election management system are “inaccurate.”

A group of eight election security experts — including computer scientists, election technology experts and cybersecurity researchers — said the audit is needed after copies of Dominion Voting System's election management system were released publicly last month at an event organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The experts, who detailed their concerns in a letter to Secretary of State Shirly Weber last week, said the management system is very similar to the one used in 40 of California’s 58 counties, adding the threat “cannot be fully defended against by technical means.”

But Weber, a Democrat who was appointed to the job by Newsom earlier this year, said it's not possible to conduct the type of audit the experts requested on such short notice. She said that audit requires “significant preparation, training and testing," adding that nearly all of the state's local elections officers had never done this type of audit before.