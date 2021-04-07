California elections chief's daughter leads in early voting

Unions supported labor leader Leticia Munguia, another Democrat, with their own independent expenditures.

She had 8.2% of the early vote.

Munguia was backed by the California Latino Legislative Caucus and several members, including Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego. She is a labor organizer with American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees District Council 36.

School teacher Shane Suzanne Parmely and restorative justice consultant Aeiramique Glass Blake were the other two Democrats running in a district that includes part of San Diego and its eastern suburbs, where 45% of voters are registered Democrats and 22% are Republicans outnumbered by the 26% who have no party preference.

Parmely had 5.3% and Blake had 1.2% of the vote, respectively.

If no candidate wins more than half the vote, a special runoff election will be June 8 with the top two vote-getters regardless of their party affiliation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0