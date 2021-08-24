California epidemiologist 'hopeful' virus surge is abating

Gandhi said higher immunity levels in the state, rather than broad lockdowns, made the difference this time.

Vaccinations were just starting as the winter surge ebbed, but natural immunity also is increasing as the unvaccinated get sick and recover.

“All of that immunity is bringing down our cases in California,” Gandhi said.

She and other experts expect vaccination rates to increase as more employers mandate the shots and proof of vaccination is required to participate in more activities.

The experts also expect some people will be more comfortable with getting the shots after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older.

About two-thirds of eligible Californians 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and another 10% have gotten their first shots. Areas with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalizations tend to be areas with lower immunization rates.