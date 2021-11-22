 Skip to main content
AP

California governor, family leave state for Thanksgiving

FILE - Then California Lt Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom and their children, speak at the "Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March" in downtown Los Angeles on June 30, 2018. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving. The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. California's Constitution requires the lieutenant governor to serve as "acting governor" whenever the governor leaves the state. The Governor's Office usually announces anytime Newsom leaves the state, even if just for a few hours.

 Damian Dovarganes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving.

The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom is out of the state, as required by the state constitution. This is why the Governor's Office usually announces anytime Newsom leaves the state, even if just for a few hours.

That's one reason why Newsom was widely criticized earlier this month for not disclosing his whereabouts for more than a week. Newsom had been scheduled to attend an international climate conference in Scotland. But he withdrew at the last minute, citing “family obligations.”

That marked a 12-day stretch where Newsom held no public events. His office would not say where he was or what he was doing for most of that time.

Newsom later said he had canceled his trip so he could take his four young children trick or treating on Halloween. He said he worked in his office at the Capitol during that time, expressing surprise that critics had wondered where he was.

The Governor's Office said Newsom will return to California on Sunday.

