California governor gets J&J vaccine as eligibility expands

“The best vaccine is the next one available,” Newsom said.

But he also warned the state has been hit with at least seven virus mutations that pose new threats and “now is not the time to spike the ball. Now is not the time to announce, ‘Mission accomplished.’”

The event took place at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, a shopping mall in a historically Black neighborhood southwest of downtown. LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said it was critical to highlight the disproportionate economic and health effects of the pandemic on working class people and communities of color, particularly for Black and Latino Californians.

Mitchell cheered as Yolanda Richardson, the state secretary in charge of vaccination operations, also received the J&J vaccine. Both women are African American.

California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. But the governor warned that getting to herd immunity may take months and depends on supply. Last week, the state administered 2.5 million shots, about the amount California expects to receive next week, he said.