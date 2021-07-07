California governor kicks off $1B statewide cleanup plan

The Democratic governor, who faces a recall election this year, pointed out Wednesday that he has proposed $12 billion to get more people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into homes of their own.

“When our teams are out there on encampments notifying people of our intent to clean up an encampment, we’re doing so with more resources than any time in California history to follow through on our commitment to get people housed, and get people out of these dangerous environments,” he said in Richmond.

California's transportation agency, Caltrans, is responsible for maintaining many of the roadways but has struggled to keep up. Newsom's office said Caltrans collected 270,000 cubic yards of trash in 2020 — enough to load 18,000 garbage trucks.

Newsom said the biggest single investment the state previously made to remove litter from public spaces was $110 million. He later traveled to Fresno, in central California, and helped a Caltrans crew pick up trash from the side of a highway in 95-degree weather. He also planned to visit Southern California as part of several events to highlight the cleaning plan.