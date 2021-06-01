California governor, lawmakers disagree on revenue estimates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Legislature said Tuesday they think the state will have about $20 billion more to spend over the next four years, highlighting a disagreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom about the trajectory of the state's finances as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

California has an extra $76 billion to spend this year. State law says about half of it must go to public education, be put in reserves or be used to pay down debt. Newsom and state lawmakers can spend the rest of it however they want.

Newsom wants to spend most of that money on things that do not need ongoing funding — including giving $8.1 billion of it back to taxpayers in the form of rebates.

Tuesday, Democratic leaders in the state Legislature agreed to do most of the things Newsom wants. But they also committed to spending billions of dollars on programs that require ongoing spending.

Lawmakers pledged to spend about $1.3 billion giving government-funded health insurance to low-income immigrants living in the country illegally who are 50-years-old and older. They said they would spend $1.1 billion to increase the rates for state child care and preschool providers. And they agreed to give local governments $1 billion per year to combat homelessness.