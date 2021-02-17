California governor, lawmakers set $9.6B virus spending plan

Low-income community college students carrying six or more class units would share an additional $100 million in emergency financial aid.

And the package includes $20 million to retain or re-enroll community college students burdened by the pandemic, and $6 million to aid University of California, California State University and California Community College students who now are eligible for CalFresh, which provides supplemental food assistance.

Finally, it includes a fresh $24 million for a program that puts farm and food processing workers up in hotels if they contract the virus and have no place to isolate, Newsom said earlier in the day as he spoke at a community vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley, a region that's home to many farmworkers.

“It's candidly been underutilized, and we recognize that," Newsom said of the farmworker housing program. “And the purpose of this new appropriation is to maximize its effectiveness."

The governor's visit to the Coachella Valley was his latest stop in a tour around the state to highlight vaccination efforts as California's virus numbers continue to improve. The state’s test positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths are all down, and the rate of people spreading the virus to others is now at its lowest in months.