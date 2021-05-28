California governor pardons inmate firefighters

Newsom also commuted the sentences of several people who were convicted of murder even though someone else committed the killings. They included Samuel Redmond, who was the getaway driver during a gang-related shooting in 2000 that killed two people. He was serving a life sentence.

Omar Walker was serving a life sentence for a 1995 robbery in which his crime partner shot and killed the victim.

Michael Romero was serving more than 23 years for a fatal drive-by shooting of a gang rival in 2008. He was a passenger in the car, not the shooter.

The state Senate next week is expected to consider a bill to expand on a 2018 law limiting felony murder charges to people who actively participate in a slaying. The measure would give judges discretion in sentencing offenders convicted of felony murder as a special circumstance by removing the mandatory penalty of death or life without parole.

Newsom also commuted the life sentence of Larry Garcia, 59, who was hired by a woman to kill her husband in 1986. The two beat the man to death with a metal pipe. Newsom said that in 34 years behind bars, Garcia had “devoted himself to self-improvement" and said the California Supreme Court had recommended clemency.